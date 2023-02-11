CDS Anil Chauhan Stresses Need To Focus On Design & Development For Defence Modernisation

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan asserted on the need to focus on design and development for modernisation of the defence forces, apart from indigenisation, at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2023, which kickstarted in Lucknow on February 10.

Addressing the event, CDS General Chauhan said, "I believe indigenisation alone will not lead to the modernisation of the defence forces. We also need to focus on design and development. Innovation is hence an important cornerstone of modernisation."

Lucknow,UP| I believe indigenisation alone will not lead to the modernisation of the defence forces. We also need to focus on design & development. Innovation is hence an important cornerstone of modernisation: Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff at Global Investor’s Summit pic.twitter.com/hcUDhLMBfT — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Rs 12,850 Cr allocated for R&D in defence budget

As reported by news agency ANI, CDS General Chauhan said that India’s armed forces are unique in tactics and procedure, and the equipment is battle tested across conflicts, across spectrums including counter-insurgency, terrorism, situations of less than war and full-scale conventional operations.

The Chief of Defence Staff added, "Rs 12,850 Cr allocated in the budget for Research and Development (R&D). Out of this, 25% includes grants in eight of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program and technological development fund. This is close to about 4,560 Cr in the economy which is related to defence R&D, thus promoting innovation."

Lucknow, UP | Rs 12,850 cr allocated in the Budget for R&D out of this, 25% includes grants in 8 of the iDEX program & technological development fund. This is close to about 4,560 cr in the economy which is related to defence R&D thus promoting innovation: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan pic.twitter.com/ccDiXoDMH0 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Notably, UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the globe to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow and was attended by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several industrialists. Besides Prime Minister Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and over 15 cabinet ministers are expected to attend the event.