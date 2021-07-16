CDS Bipin Rawat And NTRO Chief Meet Uttarakhand CM; Discuss Border Area Development

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the chief of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi to discuss issues of development in the border areas. As per a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), issued related to the development of border areas were discussed during the meeting at a great length. Uttarakhand shares borders with China and Nepal.

CM Dhami wants police verification of people in hilly regions

Uttarakhand CM Dhami said development programmes in the border areas of the state should be given priority owing to the state's strategic importance and added that plans to stop migration from these areas would be worked out. CM Dhami further said that the formalities required for the construction of roads and bridges are being completed at the earliest owing to the state's strategic importance.

“Called on Chief of Defense Staff General Shri Bipin Rawat ji in New Delhi today. During this, various topics related to the development of Uttarakhand, especially the development of the marginal areas, as well as the police verification of suspicious people coming from outside in the hilly areas of the state were also discussed,” CM Dham iwrote on Twitter.

Dhami asks CDS Bipin Rawat to resuming recruitment rallies

CM Dhami noted that Uttarakhand was a sensitive state in view of the disaster and that the Army had always played an important role in the relief and rescue operations in the event of a disaster and that there is better coordination between the state government and the military administration. CM Dhami also requested the resumption of recruitment rallies that previously could not be held due to the COVID pandemic.

They also discussed Police verification of suspicious people coming from outside in the hilly areas of the state. CDS General Bipin Rawat assured all possible cooperation in the development of the border areas of the state. NTRO Chief Anil Dhasmana said that full assistance will be given for the development of drone technology in Uttarakhand.

(IMAGE: ANI - TWITTER)