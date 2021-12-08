CDS Bipin Rawat & Wife Madhulika's Picture Clicked Before IAF Chopper Crash Emerges

India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday after a devastating chopper crash that killed the decorated officer, his wife and 11 other senior officials and staffers. Republic Media Network has now accessed what could be his last picture before he departed for his scheduled lecture at Wellington Staff College.

In the picture accessed by Republic TV, the late CDS can be seen standing along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). The picture is said to have been clicked on the morning of December 8.

General Rawat along with his wife left Delhi at 9 AM to address the lecture at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. At 11.35 AM, the CDS landed in Sulur after which he departed for Wellington on a helicopter by 11.45 AM. The tragic crash is said to have taken place at 12.20 PM, just minutes before the chopper was to land.

Last picture of Gen Bipin Rawat: Sources

Sources have stated that the cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife will be held on Friday, December 10, in Delhi Cantonment. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the National Capital in a military plane by Thursday evening after which they will be brought to his house on Friday where people would be allowed to pay their last respects. This would be followed by a funeral procession which will start from his residence at Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

IAF helicopter crash: 13 dead

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in the IAF helicopter crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Others onboard the flight include Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitendra Kumar, L/Nk Vivek Kumar, L/Nk B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. A lone survivor, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who piloted the chopper is currently battling for his life.