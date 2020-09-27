CDS Bipin Rawat Condoles Demise Of Major Jaswant Singh

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday condoled the demise of Major Jaswant Singh, who passed away after prolonged illness at Army Research and Referral Hospital. Rawat also extended his hearfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late BJP veteran..

"Our condolences to Major #JaswantSingh, a veteran soldier who passed away after prolonged illness at Army Research and Referral Hospital. Our condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,'' CDS Bipin Rawat said.

PM Modi condoles the death of Jaswant Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his demise and said that "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics." PM Modi recalled that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, Jaswant Singh handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the world of finance, defence and external affairs.

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Former Union Minister Singh passes away at 82

The Former Union Minister and ex-BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. In 2014, he suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi for treatment. He was in a state of coma ever since.

The Army hospital in a statement said, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon’ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning. Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away at 0655 hours on 27 Sep 2020. His COVID status is negative."

