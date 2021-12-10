CDS Bipin Rawat Laid To Rest: Foreign Military Commanders, Dignitaries Pay Tribute

Senior military commanders from several countries arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who lost his life in a tragic chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The cremation took place in the national capital with full military honours at Brar Square.

Commanders from neighbouring nations pay last salute to CDS Bipin Rawat

Sri Lanka's Chief of Defence Staff and the Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Gen Shavendra Silva, accompanied by Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Retd), former Chief of Defence Staff paid the last respects to CDS Bipin Rawat. He was also a close friend of Gen Bipin Rawat and his coursemate at National Defence College.

Bhutan's Deputy Chief Operations Officer of Royal Bhutan Army Brig Dorji Rinchen paid tribute to CDS BIpin Rawat & his wife Madhulika.

Nepal's Chief of General Staff (equivalent to Vice Chief of Army Staff), Nepali Army Suprobal Janasewashree Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki and Bangladesh's Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Lt Gen Waker-UZ-Zaman paid the last salute to CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner's reaction:

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner, Milinda Moragoda termed the demise of Gen Rawat as a real tragedy. He also stated that India's first CDS was a good friend of Sri Lanka.

British High Commissioner's reaction:

British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis condoled the death of Gen Rawat and said that it's very sad for India to lose a great leader, a soldier and a thoroughly nice man.

France Ambassador's reaction:

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, said that Gen Rawat will be fondly remembered as a great military leader.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat laid to rest

It is pertinent to mention here that nearly 800 military and service personnel are attending the last rites of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife & AWWA President Dr Madhulika Rawat. As many as 99 officials of the tri-services formed the front escort as the nation bids final adieu to the top Indian Army Officer. Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Coonoor on Wednesday, December 8.

All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. Group Captain Varun Singh SC, the lone survivor, is battling for his life at a hospital in Bengaluru. Those deceased include - CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

(Image: ANI)