CDS Bipin Rawat Paid Tribute To By PM Modi On Vijay Diwas With 'missing Man Formation'

On Swarnim Vijay Diwas, tribute was paid at the War Memorial to the martyrs on Thursday, December 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading the way with General Manoj Mukund Naravane; the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Admiral Karambir Singh; the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria; the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) following him. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present on PM Modi's right, however, there was no one on Prime Minister's left.

It is being said that it was a 'missing man formation' to pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife Madhulika and 12 others passed away in a horrific chopper crash recently. The 'missing man formation' is an aerial salute performed as a part of a flypast of aircraft at a memorial or event, typically in memory of a fallen pilot a well-known military service member of a veteran.

'Missing man formation' for CDS General Bipin Rawat?

National General Secretary of BJP B L Santhosh pointed it out. Taking to his Twitter handle, Santhosh shared a picture of what is being seen as 'missing man formation', and wrote," in respect of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ."

The second photo is today’s ... Missing man formation in respect of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat . pic.twitter.com/w2bGN6cCvI — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 16, 2021

Thereafter, many on Twitter hailed the 'moving' tribute paid to CDS General Bipin Rawat and called the shot of the 'missing man formation' the 'picture of the day'.

A moving tribute, Missing Man Formation as a mark of respect for India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat. pic.twitter.com/X9ih3O7j4B — Sunil Miglani 🇮🇳 (@miglani3) December 16, 2021

It is the missing man formation.

In respect for General Bipin Rawat

Just FYI — Manu Sharma (@manuwadi) December 16, 2021

That is supposed to be a "MISSING MAN FORMATION" as a tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. — चन्द्रा 🇮🇳 ॐ Ⓥ (@4AkhandBharat) December 16, 2021

Wow, Missing man formation.

Yes, the nation misses CDS Bipin Rawat. — चन्द्रा 🇮🇳 ॐ Ⓥ (@4AkhandBharat) December 16, 2021

This picture is a moving tribute to General #BipinRawat sir 🙏



Missing Man Formation



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TmBtrLlGQn — #डाक्टर_साब 🇮🇳 (@daakter_saab) December 16, 2021

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat & 13 others killed in Chopper crash

In a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 chopper at around 11:48 am for Wellington, and the chopper crashed at around 12:22 pm.

The tri-services inquiry set up by the Defence Ministry to probe the reasons behind the chopper crash is expected to complete its proceedings within the next two weeks, as per sources. Headed by Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, the tri-services inquiry is taking into consideration all aspects, including possible human error.

Image: Twitter/@blsanthosh