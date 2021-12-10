Last Updated:

CDS Bipin Rawat Receives Military Funeral Put Together By His Regiment 5/11 Gorkha Rifles

As the nation mourns the death of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, Indian Army has left no stone unturned to make arrangements for last rites.

Written By
Srishti Jha
IAF helicopter crash

PTI/Twitter_@ANI


As the nation mourns the unfathomable demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, the Indian Army has left no stone unturned to make arrangements for their last rites. The couple succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. Notably, Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the horrifying episode and was on life support at the Military Hospital in Wellington before he was taken to Bengaluru for further treatment. All efforts are reportedly being made to save his life

5/11 Gorkha Rifles looking after CDS Bipin Rawat's funeral in New Delhi

While CDS Rawat and president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Dr Madhulika Rawat's last rites were witnessed by notable civil and military dignitaries, 5/11 Gorkha Rifles is looking after the arrangements at the ceremony. CDS Rawat was commissioned in the regiment in 1978 and he went ahead to command it.

READ | HM Shah, NSA, Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to CDS Rawat, his wife

The military funeral of the first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat is laid out as follows:

  • CDS Rawat’s mortal remains have been laid in state at 3 Kamraj Marg from 1100 hours till 1330 hours to enable people to pay the last homage.
  • A total of 12 officers (from the Army, Navy & Air Force) of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent is on Vigil Duty to maintain continuous vigil over the mortal remains while it is laid in state.
  • Six officers (02 each from Army, Navy & Air Force) of the rank of Lieutenant General equivalent will be the Pall (National Flag) Bearers
  • Wreaths are being laid by visiting dignitaries while the mortal remains will be laid at Brar Square Cremation Ground.
  • Ceremonial Battery of 2233 Field Regiment is providing gun carriage. 
  • 99 all ranks from the Army, Navy and Air force and 33 members of the tri-services band will form the front escort while 99 all ranks from the three Services will act as the Rear Escort.
  • A total of 800 service personnel will be in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS.
  • CDS Rawat is being accorded a 17 gun salute, as per laid down protocols. Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre will be lit by family members at 1645 hours. 
READ | IAF asks to avoid 'uninformed speculation,' on crash, assures timely completion of inquiry
READ | Alec Baldwin drops letter by 'Rust' crew expressing 'more accurate account' of tragedy
READ | Wasim Jaffer takes savage dig at Australia & England on fan's 'no tweets on Ashes' remark
Tags: IAF helicopter crash, CDS bipin rawat, Mi 17 helicopter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND