CDS Bipin Rawat Receives Military Funeral Put Together By His Regiment 5/11 Gorkha Rifles

As the nation mourns the unfathomable demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, the Indian Army has left no stone unturned to make arrangements for their last rites. The couple succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. Notably, Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the horrifying episode and was on life support at the Military Hospital in Wellington before he was taken to Bengaluru for further treatment. All efforts are reportedly being made to save his life

5/11 Gorkha Rifles looking after CDS Bipin Rawat's funeral in New Delhi

While CDS Rawat and president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Dr Madhulika Rawat's last rites were witnessed by notable civil and military dignitaries, 5/11 Gorkha Rifles is looking after the arrangements at the ceremony. CDS Rawat was commissioned in the regiment in 1978 and he went ahead to command it.

The military funeral of the first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat is laid out as follows: