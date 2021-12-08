CDS Bipin Rawat Remembered By Lt Gen DR Soni: ‘Determined Leader, Thought About Others’

With the whole country grieving after the unfortunate demise of India’s most revered armed officer, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, condolences are pouring in from not just the country, but all over the world. Reminiscing about his time with General Rawat, Lieutenant General Dewan Rabindranath Soni shared memorable insights about the country’s foremost military officer, while speaking with Republic on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Dewan Rabindranath Soni remembers Gen Rawat as an intellectual chief & determined leader

Revealing how insightful and sensitive General Rawat was as an armed officer and as an Army Chief, he said, “This is the man who knew what he wanted, he would listen to everyone, would take everyone's opinion and then he would take a call. He would take a call and trust me he would follow that decision which he took till its successful completion. Things could go wrong in route but we all work together to make them right and he spearheads that kind of value.”

Lieutenant General Soni further expressed that General Rawat had space for everyone in his heart, “A very decent man, General Rawat always thought about others. He had a lot of thoughts for every individual in the service. The best interest of service was always at his heart and his mind.”

Lieutenant General Soni elaborates Revolutionary contributions of CDS in the armed forces

Speaking of his tenure as the Chief of Army Staff and his revolutionary contributions to the armed forces, Lieutenant General Soni added, “During his tenure as COAS, technology has taken over a huge jump in the last five or ten years, a lot of new equipment and weaponry has come in and one has to fight a mindset to change the way our services work. There was resistance from everyone, it continues to be there. But general Bipin Rawat made sure that the services willingly joined in because they understood where he was going. That's the best quality of a leader.”



Further, he said that the armed forces will continue to work forward despite such heavy grief that had fallen upon them after the demise of their leader, “When you lose ahead in such an abrupt fashion there is bound to be turbulence but I feel that services are very strong and services will make sure that show will go on,” he said.

'I will always miss him as a friend and then as my chief and then as CDS': Soni

Remembering President of Army Wives Welfare Association, Madhulika Rawat & CDS’ wife, Lieutenant General Soni fondly said, “Mrs Rawat was a wonderful person, someone who was a pleasure to be with. She was his support, a person who was with General Rawat throughout.”

“He had a positive lookout on the things that we didn't agree on and we used to discuss them out and used to kill it in a positive way for the betterment of the service. I will always miss him as a friend and then as my chief and then as CDS,” expressed Lieutenant GeneralDewan Rabindranath Soni

On General Rawat being the first Chief of Defence Staff, he stated,“ Bipin Rawat had taken up the idea of the integrated command, it was a logical idea because you cannot have so many different commands fighting in so many different manners in the same areas, it has to be a consolidated and cooperative effort. He took upon the idea and successfully implemented it.”



The demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Wednesday in an IAF helicopter crash was confirmed by the Indian Air Force in a statement earlier in the day. The IAF’s Mi-17V5 was carrying 14 passengers that crashed minutes before reaching its destination in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Only one passenger has survived.

Image: ANI