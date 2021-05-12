CDS Bipin Rawat Reviews Medical Supplies & Services In Delhi's SVBP COVID-19 Care Centre

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday reviewed the operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital and the base hospital in Delhi Cantonment. This comes in the light of the Indian Armed Forces being deployed to battle the devastating second wave of COVID-19 leading to an alarming surge of infections across the country and especially in the national capital which struggled with an acute shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen.

Observing the shortage of hospital beds in Delhi, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) reopened the 500-bed COVID care facility on April 26, upon directions from the Centre after witnessing an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections. The COVID care centre is run by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

In late April, CDS Bipin Rawat had issued a statement averring the support of the Armed Forces to the nation's COVID-19 battle. Asserting that the forces were ready to rise to the occasion to support the civil administration, General Rawat stated that the men and women in uniform will walk the extra mile to help India tide over the health crisis. He had even met PM Narendra Modi to brief him about the operation of the armed forces in battling COVID-19 in the country.

"This is the time for the Armed Forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administration in creating COVID mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner. Timely support at this juncture is important. Our men and women in uniform have the will and dedication to break barriers and walk the extra mile, always and every time. We can and we will. We still have long distances to travel," General Bipin Rawat had then said.

All the medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years have been recalled to work in COVID facilities within proximity of their present place of residence or through teleconsultations.

Indian Air Force and Navy have been instrumental in the transportation of essential medical aid such as cryogenic containers and medical supplies within the country as well as from other countries that have been sending aid to India.

India's COVID-19 Tally

India on Wednesday reported 3,48,421 novel Coronavirus cases and 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. In addition, 3,55,338 people recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642. Active Caseload has dipped to 37,04,099 on Wednesday, comprising 15.87% of the total Positive Cases. A net decline of 11,122 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.