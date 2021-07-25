CDS Bipin Rawat Visits Dras To Review Security Preparedness Ahead Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

With all the preparations done, a few hours ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday visited the Dras sector in Kargil district to review the prevailing security situation. He made a visit was check the operational preparedness of forces in the Union Territory.

Sharing the update, "General Bipin Rawat, Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army tweeted, “#CDS visited #Dras Sector along #LineofControl & reviewed the prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. #CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale & exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast. #IndianArmy."



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “ Mann Ki Baat” show urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas, marked on July 26. To celebrate the big victory of the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind has reached Jammu and Kashmir on July 25. He will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil Conflict in 1999. He will pay his homage at the ceremony at Kargil War Memorial, Dras on the 22nd Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Republic Exclusive: Kargil War narrated by then Indian Army Chief Gen Malik

On Saturday, the then Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik chronologically narrated the happenings of the Kargil War in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. He, during the conversation, affirmed that it all started when India and Pakistan carried out nuclear tests. "The Prime Ministers of both India and Pakistan thought that now that we have become nuclear nations, we should bring about peace, and get over all our differences through talks", he said, pointing out that it was what led to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Lahore, where he signed the Lahore Declaration along with Nawaz Sharif towards the end of February 1999. He then went on to throw light on how Pakistan took a U-turn and established that Pakistan cannot be trusted. Narrating what exactly happened, he said," The Pakistani army, through the areas where we were holding it very thinly, and our posts were far apart took the initiative of infiltrating their men making the best use of the winter months when there was heavy snowfall. The initial perception was that they were Mujahideens, but they were Pakistani soldiers."

"It took us some time to establish the facts," General VP Malik underlined, adding that once that happened the forces were all mobilized, and there began the process of recapturing our heights. "I think the first height that was recaptured was the Tolo Link and then our boys really did well and kept recapturing heights one after the other," he said. Pakistan, as per the then Army chief, got under a lot of pressure by then- both because of the forces, as well as the international opinion. "He first visited China, then went to the USA for help, and ultimately, he approached India and both the Prime Ministers agreed for a ceasefire," he added.



(Image: Indian Army)