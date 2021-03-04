CDS Bipin Rawat Warns Indian Military Of Threats From Pakistan & China

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the Indian armed forces need to study transformational concepts due to arising threats for Army, especially from Pakistan and China.

"Some important steps that we need to take, include-- defining the national security strategy, higher defense strategic guidance, structural reforms in higher defense and operational organizations," Rawat said in a webinar.

He further said, "New tools and tactics can be employed to connect rapidly to an audience like never before. Information is indeed more democratized today. India needs to take adapt its defense strategies accordingly."

"We must prepare for threats for military primary arising from China and Pakistan. In the future, China will continue to assert itself seeking to establish dominance in states surrounding India and the Indian Ocean region," he added.

In January, CDS Bipin Rawat had visited forward locations along the LAC in Ladakh to review the overall military preparedness as thousands of Indian and Chinese troops remained deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in the region amid the eight-month-long border standoff.

The Army and the Indian Air Force(IAF) has been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the nearly 3,500-km LAC with China in view of the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in various locations in eastern Ladakh as multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks between the two sides have not yielded any concrete outcome to resolve the faceoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

