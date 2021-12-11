CDS Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika's Ashes Immersed In Ganga By Daughters Kritika & Tarini

The ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Dr Madhulika Rawat were immersed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Saturday. The couple was laid to rest with full military honours in Delhi on December 10 and their ashes were taken for immersion by their family earlier today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other senior dignitaries from the state were present during the immersion in river Ganga.

Kritika and Tarini, the daughters of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and Madhulika Rawat immerse the ashes of their parents in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. #TamilNaduChopperCrash pic.twitter.com/r1IGJ2X1m5 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS as a 17-gun salute that was accorded to General Rawat in line with protocol at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

General Rawat, 63, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

On Friday afternoon, Tarini, along with her elder sister Kritika, performed traditional rituals at their home, before the mortal remains of their parents -- General Rawat and Madhulika Rawat -- were moved to carriages for taking them to the crematorium. The sisters, stood in sombre silence next to the mortal remains of their parents, as a large number of visitors, including dignitaries, continued to stream in at the official bungalow of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former defence minister A K Antony, a number of Union ministers and senior leaders of political parties, religious gurus, seers and several lawmakers paid their last respects to India's first Chief of Defence Staff and his wife.

Final salute to CDS Bipin Rawat

Military personnel drawn from all the three services marched towards the streets as drummers played along in tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff. As the mortal remains of General Rawat, carried in a casket wrapped in a tricolour, was moved to a gun carriage, decorated with flowers, people showered petals and raised slogans in his praise.

Earlier that day, right outside his official residence, several people who had gathered, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'General Rawat amar rahe', and 'Uttarakhand ka heera amar rahe', while dignitaries paid floral tributes and last respects till the funeral procession left the bungalow.

General Rawat was appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019 and was tasked to bring in theatre command and jointness among the three services. He has been pushing the forces with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.

Image: ANI