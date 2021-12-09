The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) grieved the demise of General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, along with 12 other personnel who were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. Describing the accident as painful and shocking for the entire nation, the VHP said India would miss General Bipin Rawat's military wisdom and proactive agenda to ensure territorial integrity and national security on all fronts.

"You left us too soon, General Bipin Rawat, Bharat's first CDS. It was death in harness but death by copter crash in the jungles of the Nilgiri Hills was most shocking and painful for the entire nation," the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said in a statement. "The country will miss hearing your frank as well as insightful views on national defence tactics and strategies."

The VHP further stated that the Indian Defence system has become poorer with General Rawat's sad demise.

CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others killed in IAF helicopter crash

General Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district when the helicopter he was on board, crashed in the hilly region of Upper Coonoor at around 12:30 hours on Wednesday. At least 14 defence personnel including the CDS and his wife, Madhulika Rawat were on board, of which only one officer - IAF Group Captain Varun Singh survived. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington and is said to be in a critical state. Poor weather is suspected to have led to the accident.

The mortal remains of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement regarding the IAF chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.