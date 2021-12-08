CDS Bipin Rawat’s Demise: Union Ministers, Political Leaders Express Anguish & Sorrow

In what can only be described as a massive loss for the nation, the Indian Air Force has reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat perished in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. After retiring as commander of the Indian Army, Rawat was appointed Chief of the Defence Staff in 2019. He was appointed as the chief on January 1, 2020, for a three-year term that would have concluded in December 2023. The Indian Air Force reported the tragedy on Twitter.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

BJP and allied party leaders express anguish and regrets

CDS Rawat was among the 14 individuals on board, which also included his wife and staff members. The crash killed 13 people, including him, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others. Many BJP and allied party leaders from throughout the country conveyed their condolences and grief on the death of CDS Bipin Rawat.

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

My condolences to the families of the Armed Forces' personnel who have lost their lives. India stands with them in this hour of grief. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 8, 2021

Anguished by the demise of India’s first CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat. He served the nation with valour and worked towards strengthening India’s defence apparatus. The country will never forget his exemplary service.



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/7xuWlmPK6Z — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 8, 2021

Deeply shocked to learn about the tragic death of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and other soldiers of armed forces. India has lost a brave son today. His contributions for strengthening the armed forces shall always be remembered. My profound condolences. pic.twitter.com/nc80kBnpeN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 8, 2021

General #BipinRawat’s sudden passing is a monumental loss to the nation. I convey my sincere condolences to his family and to the families of other deceased officers & ranks. I pray that God gives them the strength to bear this loss.



Om shanti! — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 8, 2021

Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat ji, his wife Smt. Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel on board the ill-fated helicopter. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 8, 2021

Deeply disturbed to know about the demise of CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife & other armed forces officials in an unfortunate Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.



I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. My condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/kPskrFre6z — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 8, 2021

तमिलनाडु के कुन्नूर में हुए दुःखद हादसे में CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी धर्मपत्नी व अन्य सेना के अधिकारियों के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।



यह देश के लिए एक बड़ी व अपूरणीय क्षति है। मैं सभी के परिवारों के प्रति गहन संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। ॐ शांति — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 8, 2021

Deeply disturbed to know about the demise of CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife & other armed forces officials in an unfortunate Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

My condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/RpcFi8Rzpo — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 8, 2021

तमिलनाडु के कुन्नूर में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे में CDS जनरल श्री बिपिन रावत जी व उनकी धर्मपत्नी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



एक उत्कृष्ट सैन्य अधिकारी के रूप में श्री रावत जी सदैव याद किए जाएंगे।



उनका असामयिक निधन राष्ट्र की अपूरणीय क्षति है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 8, 2021

Farewell to the brave CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Ji who served the country with unmatched devotion. My heart goes out to his family and the families of all the soldiers who lost lives in today’s tragic incident. May Waheguru bless their souls 🙏🏻#BipinRawat #GeneralRawat pic.twitter.com/OEwAnqeoBG — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 8, 2021

My deepest condolences on the unfortunate demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel.



Praying to God to give strength to bereaved families to bear this tragic loss.



Om Shanti! — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) December 8, 2021

तमिलनाडु में हुए हेलीकाॅप्टर क्रेश में सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत जी का निधन बेहद दुखद है। देश ने आज एक कुशल यौद्धा, अद्भुत रणनीतिकार और अनुभवी नेतृत्वकर्ता को खो दिया। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं परिजनों के साथ हैं।

ऊं शांति!!! — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 8, 2021

Deeply shocked by the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his spouse Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior officials of the armed forces & others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/6L6sxVtwbh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened by the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen #BipinRawat, his wife & 11 other Defence personnel in a very tragic accident in #TamilNadu. It is an irreparable loss to the nation. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery of the injured. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 8, 2021

Deeply shocked at tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces Personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 8, 2021

Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat ji in an unfortunate helicopter crash today. He served the country with great honour & dedication. My heartfelt condolences. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NeUUzGH8fn — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 8, 2021

"Extremely saddened to learn about the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 Armed Forces personnel in the tragic accident. It is indeed a very great loss to the Nation. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti": Chief Minister @BSBommai. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) December 8, 2021

IAF announced about the tragic accident

The Indian Air Force announced shortly before 2 p.m. that a Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying General Rawat had "met with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu." The chopper crashed immediately after taking off from the Air Force base in Sulur in Coimbatore at 11.45 a.m. for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was on his way to Wellington to address the teachers and students at the Defence Services Staff College.

It was on its way down and would have landed in 10 minutes if it hadn't come down about 10 kilometres from a road. The Air Force has launched an investigation into what occurred. Rescuers struggled through smoke and fire to find people in videos that showed smouldering debris sprawled on a mountainside. Charred bodies were discovered beneath mangled metal and downed trees.

In January 2019, General Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. The job was intended to unify the three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force). The Chief of Defence Staff is the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and, in addition to providing unbiased counsel to the political leadership, is the chief military adviser to the Defence Minister. Many past army chiefs expressed their condolences, describing the Mi-17 double-engine chopper as a very stable aircraft utilised for VVIP operations.

Image: PTI