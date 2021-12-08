Last Updated:

CDS Bipin Rawat’s Demise: Union Ministers, Political Leaders Express Anguish & Sorrow

Many BJP and allied party leaders from throughout the country conveyed their condolences and grief at the death of CDS Bipin Rawat

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Bipin Rawat

IMAGE: PTI


In what can only be described as a massive loss for the nation, the Indian Air Force has reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat perished in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. After retiring as commander of the Indian Army, Rawat was appointed Chief of the Defence Staff in 2019. He was appointed as the chief on January 1, 2020, for a three-year term that would have concluded in December 2023. The Indian Air Force reported the tragedy on Twitter.

BJP and allied party leaders express anguish and regrets

CDS Rawat was among the 14 individuals on board, which also included his wife and staff members. The crash killed 13 people, including him, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others. Many BJP and allied party leaders from throughout the country conveyed their condolences and grief on the death of CDS Bipin Rawat.

READ | PM Narendra Modi mourns India's loss; hails CDS Gen Bipin Rawat as a 'true patriot'

 

IAF announced about the tragic accident

The Indian Air Force announced shortly before 2 p.m. that a Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying General Rawat had "met with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu." The chopper crashed immediately after taking off from the Air Force base in Sulur in Coimbatore at 11.45 a.m. for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was on his way to Wellington to address the teachers and students at the Defence Services Staff College.

READ | India's sports fraternity condoles CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise in tragic chopper crash

It was on its way down and would have landed in 10 minutes if it hadn't come down about 10 kilometres from a road. The Air Force has launched an investigation into what occurred. Rescuers struggled through smoke and fire to find people in videos that showed smouldering debris sprawled on a mountainside. Charred bodies were discovered beneath mangled metal and downed trees.

READ | CDS Gen Bipin Rawat passes away: Read top quotes that would inspire generations for ages

In January 2019, General Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. The job was intended to unify the three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force). The Chief of Defence Staff is the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and, in addition to providing unbiased counsel to the political leadership, is the chief military adviser to the Defence Minister. Many past army chiefs expressed their condolences, describing the Mi-17 double-engine chopper as a very stable aircraft utilised for VVIP operations.

READ | Watch how CDS Bipin Rawat dispelled 'colonial' notion of Army officers at Republic Summit

Image: PTI

READ | CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dead: Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Massey and other celebs offer condolences
Tags: Bipin Rawat, Helicopter crash today, Coonoor
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND