CDS Bipin Rawat's Family & Village Members Recall His Zeal To 'fight For Nation Till End'

In the aftermath of the untimely demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday after an IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor, his bereaved family and village members recall his valour and conviction to serve the nation. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Rawat family and residents of village Birmoli of Pauri Garhwal District reminisce CDS Rawat's unfulfilled dreams -- including one to uplift the village's infrastructure, along with some of his own.

Mansi Devi, the head of the village and Ravind Singh, told Republic Media Network that the whole village is mourning Rawat's loss and recall how he was so attached to his village.

"The whole of Garhwal is mourning the loss of CDS Rawat's death," they said.

CDS Rawat aspired to 'open Sainik School within Pauri district'

"He wanted to open a Sainik School within the Pauri district but due to his departure, his dreams remained unfulfilled," they mentioned.

The brother-in-law of CDS Rawat, Yash Vardhan affirmed the latter's zeal to fight for the nation and the close association he maintained with the family.

"We knew he'd survive the Nagaland air crash in 2015 because he was determined to serve the nation till the end. He possessed up-gradation plans for the one year while he was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff," he said.

'CDS Rawat often spoke about upgrading' native village in Uttarakhand

Further, he mentioned that CDS Rawat often spoke about upgrading the village and he was ever so keen to open Sainik School in his native village.

On the other hand, CDS Rawat's uncle Bharat Rawat stated that the General was 'a simple, noble and an honest man' while reiterating his aspirations to 'finalise a plot for Sainik School'.

"He (CDS Rawat) visited the native village, Sain in Birmoli, in 2018 and even discussed infrastructure aspects with me. Bade Bhai Saab' (big brother) always focused on the upliftment of the village," Bharat Rawat told Republic TV.

CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and AWWA President Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 others died in an IAF helicopter crash when the 63-year-old Rawat and staff were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM on Wednesday. All communications with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were lost just minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In fact, reports suggest that the crash took place only 10 minutes away from the destination - Wellington.

The lone survivor, Wing Commander Varun Singh, is currently battling for his life at a military hospital in Wellington.