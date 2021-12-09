CDS Bipin Rawat's NDA Batch Mate From 1974 Describes Him As 'soldier Of Soldiers'

As India lost its hero- first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his coursemate Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (Retd) came forward and talked about Chief's National Defence Academy (NDA) days. Mourning the loss, Mr Sharma said that during the training days CDS Bipin Rawat was better than everyone and led a life full of discipline. 'Being a young boy he had characteristics of a gentleman,' described Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma for CDS Bipin Rawat.

Offering his deepest condolences to the families of Gen Rawat's and 13 others who died in the crash, Lt Gen Sharma described the tragedy as an 'ill-fated helicopter crash'.

"I knew him since NDA times, Pune. 1974 June we joined, he was my course mate. Gen Bipin Rawat has been a soldier of soldiers. I found him to be the boy who is gentleman with so much discipline and go in him. He was from army background. He was better than us because he was led and groomed by his father who was a Lt Gen retd and hence he had that thing in him he always understood things in a much better way. He did exceedingly well in NDA. In those 3 years that we were together, shoulder to shoulder we ran," recalled Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (Retd).

'Gen Bipin Rawat had a medical condition but nothing stopped him'

Further recalling great stories of the national hero, the Armyman said that Bipin Rawat had a medical condition due to which he had to take a step back but later he bounced back with three steps ahead.

"Due to medical reasons, he had to take one step back but that one step he never let it pull him down. He took 3 steps ahead, he took a resolve that I will overcome this and believe me next time when he went to IMA he did so exceedingly well that he was given Sword of Honour which is the highest award given to the best performing cadet," concluded Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in an IAF helicopter crash on December 8, when the 63-year-old along with his wife and staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM.