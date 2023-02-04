CDS Chairs High-level Security Meet In Jammu After Amit Shah's Grid Pledge

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan chaired a high level security meeting in Jammu on Friday over the prevailing security situation in the region. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Additional Director General of police Mukesh Singh, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi were present at the meeting.

Incidents of terror in J&K

The meeting was meant to discuss increase in terror incidents in Jammu, reports say. Jammu has witnessed a number of terror incidents over the last few months.

On January 21, twin explosions were reported from Narwal area of Jammu and Kashmir in which at least six people sustained injuries. The blasts took place at an interval of five to six minutes.

Right after the beginning of new year, seven people, including two minors, were killed in Dhangri village of Rajouri district by terrorists on January 1. In the same village on January 2, an IED blast occured in which four people died and at least ten were severely injured.

Amit Shah visits Jammu and Kashmir

The high-level security meeting on Friday follows Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the region. Shah, during his Jammu and Kashmir visit, said the security grid in the region will turn impregnable within the next three months.

“It has been decided to further strengthen the security grid within the next three months. I assure the people of Jammu & Kashmir that whatever be the intentions of the terrorist groups our agencies will secure Jammu with all alertness,” he said.

Shah said a 360-degree security circle would be formed to curb support channels of terrorists. "A 360-degree security circle will be further strengthened to completely eliminate the support system of terrorists and their information system,” he added.