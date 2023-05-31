CDS Chauhan Raises China, Pakistan Challenge For India; 'Unstable Economic...'

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday, May 31 raised the Pakistan, China challenge for India. CDS Chauhan spoke about how the unstable economic and political environment in the neighbourhood particularly in Pakistan poses a huge challenge for India.

“If you look at the regional security dynamics as far as India is concerned again, India is surrounded by various kinds of challenges. The challenges include the relation between China and Pakistan, the very unstable economic and political environment in our neighbourhood, which is a great cause of instability,” said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Political Instability In Pakistan

CDS Chauhan's statement comes at a time when neighbour Pakistan continues to deal with the legacy of power struggles between elected leaders and the military establishment, which has seriously weakened its democratic institutions.

There were widespread rallies across Pakistan following the recent arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan. For the first time, violent mobs attacked army and paramilitary sites throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Punjab, Balochistan, and major towns in Pakistan.

Since Imran Khan was removed as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, Pakistan has been in a political crisis. Khan started a series of protests and rallies, demanding an early election. He faced various crimes, such as terrorism, corruption, and contempt of court.

The current Pakistani government has accused Imran Khan of destabilizing the country and undermining democracy. Imran Khan was accused of becoming opportunistic and destructive by tapping into the anti-army sentiment among the public.