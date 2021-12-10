As the nation mourns the demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel, sources reported on Friday, that Rawat's helicopter had announced its descent in 7-8 minutes in its last communication. Sources added that the Indian Air force chopper did not make a distress call to the airbase, before it crashed in Katteri village killing 13 of the 14 on-board. The mortal remains of Gen. Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel have arrived at Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment for people to pay their last respects.

No distress call made by CDS chopper: Sources

The tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others is focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. The black box, comprising the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force was recovered from the crash site. "All angles including possible human error will be investigated," a senior military offcial said.

In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced ordering a tri-services enquiry into the accident. Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who is heading the tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor, is a helicopter pilot and oversaw probes into various air accidents involving IAF platforms. On Thursday, PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, Chief of Navy Staff R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari paid their respects to the martyrs.

IAF chopper crashes killing 13 including Gen Rawat

In a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC.

Those deceased include - CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja. The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 chopper at around 11:48 am for Wellington, and the chopper crashed at around 12:22 pm. It was to land at Wellington at around 12:15 pm.