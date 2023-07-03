CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Emphasizes On Development In Indian Armed Forces' Military Capability

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has emphasised the need for military capability development in the rapidly changing warfare landscape. Speaking as the Guest of Honour at a seminar and exhibition on "Technology Enabled Sensor-Decision-Shooter superiority," General Chauhan highlighted the achievements of the Indian Armed Forces in integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance sensor and shooter capabilities. The event was jointly organised by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS).

During his address, General Chauhan underscored the significance of achieving a higher tempo in the Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (OODA) cycle to keep pace with the evolving nature of warfare. He emphasized that capability development is being conducted through a scientific process, and with the upcoming theaterisation, interoperability and integration will significantly increase.

What are the Indian Defence Ministry’s plans?

Theaterisation is a strategic military concept that aims to streamline and enhance the operational capabilities of armed forces by organizing them into unified theatre commands. The nation has been working towards implementing the concept to cater to the evolving demands of modern warfare. Notably, the Galwan Valley clash between troops from the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) prompted the Indian Defence Ministry to speed up the process.

The Indian Ministry of Defence initiated the concept of theaterisation in 2019, and a high-level committee, led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was formed to study and recommend the implementation plans. The process is currently in the planning and consultation stage, with a focus on establishing theatre commands for India's western and eastern borders. Theaterisation in India aims to enhance jointness and integration among the different service branches. The implementation of theaterisation is expected to be a phased process, with the initial focus on establishing integrated theater commands for the western and eastern borders of India. This restructuring is aimed at transforming the Indian Armed Forces into a more agile, flexible, and potent force, capable of effectively addressing complex security challenges in an integrated manner.

The focus is on improving interoperability, coordination, and synchronized planning and execution of military operations across domains. Notably, the Indian Defence Ministry recently approved inter-service postings of officers of the Indian tri-services. Meanwhile, Various discussions were held on topics such as strategic and multi-domain awareness, information-sharing networks and communications, analysis, intelligence and decision-making and prompt and multi-domain targeting.