CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Inaugurates DRDO Workshop; To Enhance Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission

Chief of Defence staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated a two-day workshop on "Human Factors Engineering In Military Systems" on Wednesday, March 15, which took place in New Delhi. The workshop was organised by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a Delhi-based research facility for the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).



With the help of this workshop, a policy framework and best practices will be developed to guarantee the scientific use of human Factors Engineering (HFE) in the defence industry, which will support Aatmanirbhar Bharat's mission. The HFE is a science that focusses on creating tools and systems that are safe and efficient to use while taking into consideration human capabilities and limits.

What is HFE?

The full name for HFE is human factors engineering in military platforms. It covers how the work environment and system design interact with human abilities, expectations, and constraints. The use of human aspects in system and device design is referred to by this phrase.

Its objective is to create gadgets that people will voluntarily use and which can function safely in everyday situations. HFE enhances human performance in medicinal applications. Additionally, it lessens the danger brought on by user error.

CDS General Anil Chauhan emphasised on indigenous weapons

In order to make indigenous weapons acceptable for the soldiers, the Chief of Defence Staff stressed in his presentation the necessity of including the HFE right from the stage of qualitative requirements and design. Additionally, he has urged for integrating the Integrated Defence Staff to develop a synergistic strategy and policy framework for implementing the HFE. Both lengthy conflicts and quick-moving special operations will be considered.



He also stressed that the HFE will play an equally significant role in the era of artificial intelligence and system autonomy for defence systems. Senior scientists, members of strategic planning, the Army design bureau, the Armoured corps, infantry, and the warship design bureau have been working on futuristic defence technology at DRDO. Senior representatives from numerous defence businesses and PSUs, as well as the Indian Air Force, have been attending this session.