CDS Gen Anil Chauhan On 4-day Foreign Visit, To Take Part In Indo-Pacific Meet In US

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, is all set to visit the US on a four-day trip starting on Saturday, marking his first trip abroad.

CDS Chauhan is scheduled to interact with senior military functionaries from global military powers, including the US, Japan, Australia, and the UK, after attending a symposium on the Indo-Pacific region. General Anil Chauhan is travelling to a foreign nation for the first time since taking office as CDS in October.

"The CDS is visiting San Diego in California, where top military officers from the United States, Australia, Japan, and Australia will be participating in a conference on the Indo-Pacific region organised by the Hoover Institute there," defence officials said.

The countries taking part are from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and AUKUS (trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), though sources made it clear that the event is not affiliated with either of these groupings.

The CDS visit coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned state visit to the US in June, during which he will also attend a banquet hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Additionally, the CDS would meet with his counterparts from allied states, including the chief of US Pacific Command.

The Vice Admiral will be representing the British side, while senior military officers from other nations will do the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, stating that India stands for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region that embraces all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. Notably, the Indo-Pacific, which stretches from Central Asia to East Asia and includes the Indian Ocean and Oceania, has become the world's economic and geopolitical hub.