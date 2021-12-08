CDS Gen Bipin Rawat No More: MoS Chandrasekhar Hails Ex-COAS' Efforts To Modernize Army

As the country mourns the loss of its foremost military officer, the MoS Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed profound grief over the unfortunate demise of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. While speaking with Republic on Wednesday, the MoS hailed General Rawat as ‘a true warrior and a patriot,’ and an ‘extremely distinguished soldier.’

MoS Chandrasekhar calls General Rawat ‘a true warrior and a patriot’

Mourning the loss of India’s first CDS General Rawat, MoS Chandrasekhar said, “From the moment we had this news in the parliament and not just because he a CDS, a general but because he was General Bipin Rawat, a true warrior and a patriot, one of the most highly decorated generals and a man who was working very hard to modernize and reform our armed forces, to prepare it for the challenges of today and the future and he was an extremely distinguished soldier and an absolute gentleman.”

Rajeev Chandrasekhar further went on to say that “General Rawat was building on the great legacy that our armed forces have had from many decades & was preparing them for the future.”

“Threats, challenges around us are very different from what they were 20-30 years ago, we have a very different threat profile and the nature of the enemy is very different from the 40 years ago, and he was working very hard to transform our armed forces and prepare them and make them future-ready and I think he was an intellectual giant, he was a warrior, a patriot and a man who was leading the armed forces into the future and his loss is going to be significant in more ways than one,” Minister exuded in the praise of late General Rawat.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar further credited General Rawat for shaping the armed forces to combat in any circumstances and for preparing them to be future-ready. “We mourn his loss because he was a great patriot and a great soldier, but we also mourn his loss because he was the man who was taking us into the future in terms of our home security forces and how he was planning to shape them in all of the areas including the theatre commands,” MoS IT stated.