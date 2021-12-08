CDS Gen Bipin Rawat No More: President Kovind Hails Ex-COAS' Selfless Service For 40 Years

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat saying that 'the nation has lost one of its bravest sons'. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind expressed his anguish over the loss of lives and remarked that the late General's four decades of selfless service had been marked by 'exceptional gallantry and heroism'. He also expressed his condolences to the families of other senior officials who had lost their lives in the chopper crash.

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

CDS General Bipin Rawat no more

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in the IAF helicopter crash at TN's Coonoor on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed. The 63-year-old along with his wife and staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from the CDS, others on board included the CDS' wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. A lone survivor, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who piloted the chopper is currently battling for his life. The mortal remains of all those who lost their lives will be brought to Delhi tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed PM Modi regarding the crash and Army chief Gen MM Naravane is monitoring the situation from DGMO. The Indian Air Force has initiated an inquiry into the crash.