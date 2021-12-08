Last Updated:

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Served Country With Exceptional Courage: West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Commending Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, for serving the country with exceptional courage; West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief at his untimely demise.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment.

"Deeply grieved at the untimely demise of India's first #CDS #BipinRawat. He served the country with exceptional courage. Condolences & prayers to families of all who lost their lives in the mishap," Dhankhar tweeted.

The CDS was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened apparently due to foggy weather.

