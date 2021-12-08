CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Served Country With Exceptional Courage: West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Commending Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, for serving the country with exceptional courage; West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief at his untimely demise.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment.

"Deeply grieved at the untimely demise of India's first #CDS #BipinRawat. He served the country with exceptional courage. Condolences & prayers to families of all who lost their lives in the mishap," Dhankhar tweeted.

Deeply grieved at the untimely demise of India's first #CDS #BipinRawat. He served country with exceptional courage



Condolences & prayers to families of all who lost their lives in the mishap.



Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 8, 2021

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The CDS was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened apparently due to foggy weather.