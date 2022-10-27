CDS Gen Chauhan Honours Bravehearts On 76th Infantry Day; Here's Its History, Significance

The Indian Army on the occasion of the 76th Infantry Day celebrated by paying tributes to the martyred bravehearts at the National War Memorial. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan laid a wreath and paid a tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

To mark the event, a bike rally consisting of four teams had been conducted, starting from MRC (Madras Regimental Centre). This team was led by Major James Joseph along with nine other ranks. The team covered 3,100km in 9 days. This rally also culminated at the National War Memorial on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the 76th Infantry Day and tweeted: "On Infantry Day we salute the indomitable courage & bravery of our Infantry, who have left no stone unturned in serving our Nation. @adgpi".

Infantry Day History and Significance

The Infantry Day is celebrated to mark the arrival of the Indian Army at Budgam airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces. The Army landed at the airfield after the 'instrument of accession' was signed on October 26, 1947, between the then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh and the Union of India.

On this day in 1947, the Pakistani invaders, with the help of tribal raiders, started entering Jammu, Kashmir and Srinagar. It was time-consuming to position the Indian troops through a link road and the Kashmir valley would have fallen into the hands of Pakistan. Thus, an emergency meeting with the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was held. The first Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was sent to Srinagar airbase. At that time, the regiment became "The Wall" to prevent Pakistanis from entering Srinagar. Since then, this day is remembered for the extraordinary courage and grit that the Sikh Regiment showed.