CDS Gen Chauhan Visits HAL, Gets Update On India's Ongoing Air-warfare Projects

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan accompanied by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), visited the company’s facilities, where he was briefed about the ongoing projects at the state-owned aerospace enterprise. Notably, the Army and Airforce recently inducted HAL-manufactured Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand. CDS Anil Chauhan took the office of the Chief of Defence Staff on September 28.

HAL tweeted that the CDS Anil Chauhan visited the company’s facilities and that he was apprised about the projects at the company. “General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff visited HAL facilities. He was briefed on HAL's ongoing projects related to fixed and rotary wing platforms. Mr. C.B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD and top executives were present during his visit,” read the tweet.

Induction of HAL-made LCH Prachand

The Indian Army on September 29 inducted the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand. The first LCH was formally handed over by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to Director General, Army Aviation Corps. The induction will considerably enhance the combat strength of the Indian Army.

Out of the 15 limited series edition LCH, 10 are for the Indian Air Force and five, for the Army.

Ministry of Defence said in a statement, LCH’s LSP version has 45% indigenous content. In the Series Production Version later, the same will be increased to 55%. Other major characteristics of the attack helicopter include: requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), and Counter Insurgency (CI) operations.

IMAGE: @HALHQBLR - TWITTER