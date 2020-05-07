CDS Gen Rawat Lauds Terrorist Riyaz Naikoo's Killing, Slams Creation Of 'Rambo-like Image'

Commenting on the elimination of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo to ANI, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday stated that it was the priority of the Armed Forces to neutralise the terrorist leadership as fast as possible. According to him, killing the terrorist leaders resulted in a drop in recruitment and less violence in the Kashmir valley. He blamed the terrorist leadership for seeking to influence the local population through fear and coercion. General Rawat also slammed attempts to build a larger than life image of terrorists, stressing that they are not heroes in the eyes of the local population. He instead called for highlighting the negative aspects associated with the terrorists to ensure that a larger than life image is not created.

General Bipin Rawat remarked, "The priority of the Armed Forces is to always get after the terrorist leadership and neutralize them as fast as possible. If you succeed in doing so, recruitment levels go down. They are not able to spread violence among the people because it is the leadership that spreads all the violence amongst the people and coerces the local population-young boys and girls through misinformation and they try to encourage them to join more often than not through fear and coercion. So if we are able to eliminate leadership, we are quite hopeful that you will find that recruitment will come down and there will be lesser violence in the Valley. It has always been the effort of the Armed Forces and they will continue doing so."

"Creating a more than life-size image of a terrorist leader is somehow propagating them into this Rambo kind of image. I think the more we stay away from them and highlight their negativity more, we will not create this Rambo image of these people. They are people just spreading terrorism, mayhem, and not allowing normalcy to return in the state. They are not heroes in the eyes of the local population. People are being coerced to treat them as heroes because of social media," the CDS opined on attempts to build a larger than life image of Riyaz Naikoo.

'Armed Forces are known to motivate the citizens'

On this occasion, General Rawat depended the Armed Forces gesture of honouring the COVID-19 warriors via flypasts, showering petals on hospitals, etc. He emphasised that it was necessary for the Armed Forces to motivate the frontline warriors involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Taking a dig at the critics of this gesture, he lamented that some educated people were behaving as if they lack wisdom.

CDS General Rawat commented, "Well, every person has a right to his comment. All I want to say is that the Armed Forces are known to motivate the citizens. At that time, we did think that it was important to motivate our frontline warriors who are working day in and day out for the safety and security of the population. While there are some people who are uneducated, but they do possess wisdom and intelligence, there are others who are educated but behave as if they lack wisdom and intelligence and beyond that, I would like to say nothing else."

