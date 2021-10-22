CDS Gen Rawat Says India Can Become Next AI Superpower Through ‘innovation & Research'

In a major development, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that there is a possibility of India becoming the next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Superpower in the world while delivering a speech in Bengaluru.

Rawat said, "It is very much possible that India is going to become the next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Superpower through innovation and consistent research and development in the technology front."

He added, "Intelligent leaders are working to stay ahead of global AI powers like China, Israel, USA, Iraq and North Korea and to change the way decisions are made based on data. The absolute quantity of available information would be impossible for human beings to process without the technical assistant of data analysis tools and AI assistant systems."

CDS Bipin Rawat Slams China & Pakistan

While slamming China, Rawat stated, "India faces a myriad of external security challenges with deep regional interlinkages marred by legacy under boundary disputes, the culture of competition and challenge to undermining India's strategic space. We are also witnessing geostrategic competition in the Indo-Pacific including the race for strategic bases in the Indian Ocean region, and increasing militarisation of the belt and road outpost in the region by our Northern adversary China."

"Most worrisome is China's technological advances in the sphere of cyber and space domain which often transcend beyond the military to include national infrastructure as well. The recent incidents on the northern border with aggressive posturing will remain a cornerstone for China's expansionist foreign policy," the CDS added.

He also lambasted Pakistan for its constant conspiracies against India and said, "Pakistan's continuous sponsoring of cross border terrorism and vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media, and efforts to create social disharmony within India makes the trust gap between India and Pakistan appear to be unbridgeable."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Chief of Army Staff, Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and stated that the country's Western front continues to remain unstable. At a defence conclave, General Naravane also said that Islamabad is 'fishing in troubled waters in Afghanistan' which will have dire consequences. In addition, without naming Pakistan, General Naravane referred to the infiltration bids and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have increased in the last two months due to India's 'Western neighbour'.