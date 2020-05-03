CDS Gen. Rawat Says 'Pakistan Frustrated With Peace In J&K', Lauds Handwara Martyrs

Slamming Pakistan's continued support to terrorism, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, on Sunday, said that Pakistan was putting all its effort in infiltrating into Indian soil, in conversation with Republic TV. He added that Pakistan was frustrated with peace in the valley and hence was renewing its infiltration attempts. Expressing confidence in the Indian Army's ability, he said that Pakistan will be soon exposed with respect to terrorism.

CDS Rawat: 'Pakistan frustrated with peace in Pakistan'

"Pakistan continues to extend support to terrorists. All efforts are made to train them, to infiltrate, and carry out violence in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. I think they are frustrated with the peace they are witnessing in J&K. We had prepared for this. Whenever they see peace returning in Jammu & Kashmir, they will attempt excessive infiltration as they have to always tell people of Jammu & Kashmir - 'we support you'. India will expose them soon as far as terrorism is concerned," he said.

Talking about the martyrdom of 5 Indian soldiers in the Handwara encounter, earlier in the day, he said that they had upheld the true value of the Armed forces and succeeded in their mission. He added that the soldiers had stopped the two terrorists from infiltrating and carrying out violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and lauded the Bravehearts.

CDS pays tribute to Handwara martyrs

"Today's operation has been a sad operation - soldiers have laid their lives from the Indian Army and police forces. These five brave soldiers carried out their duty and ensured that the terrorists who had infiltrated do not carry out violence among the civilian population near Handwara. They have successfully completed their mission, but in the bargain, we have lost a commanding officer, one field officer, two more jawans, and a police inspector," he said.

He added, "I would like to use this opportunity to commend their bravery and express condolences to their families, upholding the true tradition of the Armed forces. They have maintained the peace in Jammu & Kashmir so that the people can benefit from what the government is doing for them".

Counter-terror operation in Handwara

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area in Jammu Kashmir's Handwara occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians taken hostage in a house in Changimul, Handwara, the Army said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom. Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter.

