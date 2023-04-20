CDS General Anil Chauhan At IAF Commanders' Conference: Indigenisation Top Of Agenda

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday attended the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan), where he was briefed about the operational readiness of the IAF. Speaking at the event, the CDS highlighted the need to chart a clear path towards fleet sustenance, while simultaneously taking steps towards increasing indigenisation. He also discussed the contours of enhancing integration amongst the three services and the benefits that would accrue from the same.

Today, the CDS General Anil Chauhan, addressed the IAF's leadership during the ongoing Air Force Commanders' Conference. He discussed various issues pertaining to national security, including the important role played by the IAF in the same. pic.twitter.com/JrTRgmXp8Y April 20, 2023

The theme of this year's three-day AFCC which began on Wednesday is "Beyond Boundaries: Robust Foundation". The Conference which is held every year involves discussions on the year gone by and the progress made on the path planned for the future. Views of various government organs and academia are sought during the Conference which is also addressed by the Chiefs of the Army and Naval Staff.

Officials said the commanders will also carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation along the border with China and Pakistan and the force's preparations to deal with any contingency.

The commanders will hold wide-ranging deliberations on the IAF's plans for the future with an aim to bolster its combat capabilities.

"The IAF Commanders Conference 2023 commenced today with an opening address by the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Based on the theme 'Beyond Boundaries - Robust Foundations', the Conference will see the Commanders discuss plans for the future," the IAF said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was set to address the commanders on Thursday. However, he had to skip the event after testing positive for COVID-19.