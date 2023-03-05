CDS General Anil Chauhan Says Ukraine-Russia War Teaches India To Be Self-reliant

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue on Friday, March 3, said that the biggest lesson India can learn from the Ukraine conflict is that it needs to be self-reliant. He said that India cannot depend on other nations to supply weapon systems to its military. The panel discussion was on ‘The Old, New and the Unconventional: Assessing Contemporary Conflicts’.



The ministry of external affairs organised the Raisina Dialogue in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF) from 2-4 march 23. The theme of the conference is ‘Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: “Lighthouse in the Tempest’’. It will observe participation from 100 countries.

About the panel discussion

The Chief Of Defence staff during the panel discussion said that the conflict in Ukraine can be looked at from many perspectives and viewpoints, especially from an economic and a diplomatic view. He said that as an Army Officer and Chief of Defence Staff, he sees this war from the point of view of a military practitioner. He said that India is looking to what kind of lessons it can take to face such a situation in the future.



The Chief of Defence staff said that modern-day wars are going to be short and swift. But we are witnessing longish wars. The CDS said that many measures are being taken by India to become self-reliant in the defence sector. Modern weapons and tactics are very important to win today's wars.



He also said if the tri-services go strongly for self-reliance then the armed forces can achieve whatever the government wants. The General also said that India has only taken baby steps for the past 2-3 yrs. He also said that today’s wars are short and swift and require precision weapons for long-range strike capabilities whereas long wars require conventional weapons including large stocks of artillery and tank ammunition.



The CDS also said that as far as the combatants are concerned, the focus should be more on kinetic operations and war is not only fought by competence in the modern world. He also talked about narratives and said that it gives you the notion of victory for the nation. But as soldiers, he said that the focus should be on kinetic aspects.