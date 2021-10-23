CDS General Bipin Rawat Calls Out China For Its Support To Pakistan-sponsored Terrorism

While addressing an event in Guwahati, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat gave a lecture describing India’s current geopolitical situation with all its neighbours. Speaking about China, CDS General Rawat said that China's continuous support for Pakistan by providing military equipment to facilitate violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a clear anti-India stand. He also said that China’s repeated investments in Myanmar are an attempt to reduce India’s influence in the country, which is a threat to the North-Eastern states as they have strong ties with the country.

CDS General Rawat began his speech naming China as one of the five countries projected to be Asia’s representatives in being an economic superpower. He said that China, India, Japan, Turkey and Indonesia will be on the list of the top ten economies of the world by 2030. He added that China’s addiction to being a superpower is pulling them to invest heavily in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region through several belts and road initiative projects.

Geographically, these locations are more suitable for Indians, however, General Rawat says, “India sees huge geopolitical competition in the region by China in creating a favourable strategic posture to provide sufficient security to its overseas interests.” India has had historically good relations with Myanmar and Bangladesh, however, General Rawat reveals that over the past few years, these two countries have been the largest recipients of military-grade weapons from the Chinese.

China’s continuous support to Pakistan and investment in other countries are a threat to India

General Rawat also added emphasised the good relations that India has with Nepal and Sri Lanka, but over the recent years have received a tremendous influx of Chinese investments to build community projects and infrastructure. General Rawat warned that China’s relations with India’s neighbours, specifically with Bangladesh and Myanmar is not in India’s favour as he added that there’s a possibility of escalated military dangers threatening India’s territorial integrity. General Rawat implied that China’s investment into Pakistan is a clear intent of their partnership but supporting state-sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir region is an obvious anti-India stand and a threat to India’s international interests.