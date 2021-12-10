The nation bid a tearful goodbye to General Bipin Singh Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Friday. General Rawat and Madhulika lost their lives in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The last rites were held at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with full military honours.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the decorated officer's funeral.

General Bipin Rawat's daughters light his funeral pyre as India's first CDS is laid to rest https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/X2wOv6uHNW — Republic (@republic) December 10, 2021

A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute. Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members.

At the funeral, the daughters of CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, performed the last rites and paid an emotional tribute to their parents.

WATCH | General Bipin Rawat accorded a 17-gun salute as India's first CDS is laid to rest



— Republic (@republic) December 10, 2021

All about CDS Bipin Rawat

Commissioned into the fifth battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978, General Rawat took charge as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on January 1, 2020, and held it till his death on December 8, 2021. He was the brain behind the surgical strike against Pakistan in 2016 when Indian forces went across the LoC into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He also challenged China's transgression and believed that military option was available if talks fail to fructify between India and China.

General Rawat also specialised in high-altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations. He had also served in some of the most difficult terrains, including the eastern and northern commands.

During his illustrious career, General Rawat has been conferred several presidential awards which include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) and aide-de-camp (ADC).