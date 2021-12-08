CDS General Bipin Rawat No More: Uttarakhand To Observe 3-day State Mourning

As India agonises over the unfortunate demise of its Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Uttarakhand has announced a three-day state mourning while it grieves the loss of the highly revered soldier it has produced. Additional Principal Secretary to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami informed on Wednesday that a three-day State mourning will be observed in Uttarakhand following the grim incident that had unfolded earlier in the day.

The announcement came in as the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel who were flying in the IAF Mi-17V5 VIP chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Upper Coonoor region a few minutes before reaching its destination.

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 13 out of 14 passengers onboard succumbed to their injuries in the crash, IAF Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor. The Indian Air Force has issued an order to enquire about the cause of the IAF helicopter crash that took place in the Indian Air force's highly equipped, Russian-built helicopter in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.



The mortal remains of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement regarding the IAF chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat. "His passing away has saddened me deeply," PM Modi wrote as he called CDS Rawat 'an outstanding soldier, a true patriot'. Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army extended heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers on board. The Chief of Navy Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar and all other personnel of the Indian Navy extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.



General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat #CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other passengers on board, in an unfortunate air crash at #Coonoor. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/sc6bmFodXJ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS and all personnel of Indian Navy extend heartfelt condolences to the families on the untimely demise of Gen Bipin Rawat #CDS, Smt Madhulika Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, in the unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu (1/2). — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 8, 2021

Image: ANI, PTI