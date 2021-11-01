Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat on Sunday slammed the critics of the Indian armed forces and said that the country must not neglect its forces. CDS General Bipin Rawat also warned against ‘external forces’ making the move. He was speaking at the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture when he made the statement.

Slamming the doubters and critics of the Indian Army, CDS Rawat said that India has been vulnerable in the past and will not be repeating the same. “History is witness to the fact that whenever a nation has neglected its armed forces and their capacity, external powers have been quick to exploit it. In the 1950s, India overlooked this important lesson of history and allowed the security apparatus to drift and the Chinese shook the country up in 1962,” Rawat said. He added that India had to relearn this lesson through experience.

“We had to relearn this lesson through an ignominious experience. Post-1962, we have had several skirmishes against the Chinese — at Nathu La in Sikkim in 1967, at Wangdung in 1986, at Doklam in 2017 and the recent skirmishes in the eastern Ladakh," he noted. The current border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted in May last year and have been continuing ever since. The standoff began after a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas of eastern Ladakh which in turn led to the deployment of tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry by both sides.

CDS General Rawat sends a strong message to China and Pakistan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat on Sunday sent a strong message to both China and Pakistan by stating that India will now remain alert round the year against any attack in plans. The CDS stated that Indian armed forces will now remain alert against any movement in connection with the territorial ambitions of the neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the topic of the role of Indian armed forces in nation-building CDS General Bipin Rawat said that India will never let the guard down against attacks from the neighbouring countries. “The territorial ambitions of China and Pakistan require the Indian armed forces to remain alert and deployed along disputed borders and coastal areas round the year,” CDS Rawat said. He further added that India has let down the guard in the past.

Image: PTI