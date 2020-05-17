CDS Bipin Rawat Hails Defence Reforms, Says 'FDI Hike Will Ensure Technology Transfers'

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday expressed his happiness over the defence reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that all issues for indigenisation of military weaponry, ammunition and equipment have been coordinated.

"We have been working together for adopting the whole-of-Government approach. All issues that are facilitating indigenisation in military weaponry, ammunition and equipment have been coordinated. We are happy to see the announcements because these will ensure timely implementation," General Rawat told ANI.

FM announces increase in FDI

General Rawat was referring to the announcement made by the Finance minister on Saturday in which she notified the increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit for the Defence sector from the existing 49 per cent to 74 per cent. She had also announced the creation of a list of weapons and equipments whose import would be banned in the country, apart from a separate budgetary provision for acquisition from the domestic defence industry.

Defence sector will witness a different approach:CDS

After experiencing delays in several projects in the defence sector in the last few decades, the CDS said that research and development in the Defence sector will witness a different approach. General Rawat further said the scope for private industry provided in the announcements will usher in competitiveness.

FDI will facilitate technology transfers

Speaking about the increase in FDI limit, he said, "This will facilitate technology transfers and Defence corridors taking shape in right earnest." The government has also created two industrial corridors dedicated for Defence in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh which are being promoted for creating Defence industry ecosystem in the country, he added.

The CDS said the Defence forces on their part will come up with qualitative requirements that are based on acceptable and desirable standards. He further went on to say that now "we are certain industry will also get the right message that it will no longer be business as usual, instead there will be value for deliverance."

The Finance Minister on Saturday announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy.

(With inputs from agency)