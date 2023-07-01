CDS Highlights Importance Of Military Capability Development In Evolving Warfare Landscape

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Friday stressed the need for military capability development in the emerging warfare landscape and said interoperablity and integration will grow manifold with theaterisation of armed forces.

He was speaking at a seminar on 'Technology-enabled sensor-decision-shooter superiority' organised jointly by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Centre for Joint Warfare studies (CENJOWS) at DRDO Bhawan here, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Gen Chauhan underscored the achievements of the armed forces in achieving synergy and transparency in numerous sensor and shooter capabilities, including integration of latest communication and artificial intelligence technologies.

OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) cycle needs to be of a higher tempo to be in step with the pace of warfighting made possible with the cutting-edge technologies, the CDS was quoted as saying in the statement.

Gen Chauhan emphasised that capability development is being done through a scientific process and asserted that interoperability and integration will grow manifold with theaterisation of armed forces.

He stressed The need for "military capability development in the emerging warfare landscape".

The CDS said that baseline understanding of space, cyber and electronic warfare technologies is important for all warfighters.

He appreciated the efforts of DRDO and CENJOWS for bringing the services, scientists, industry and academia together for brainstorming the subject and mutual understanding of each other's requirements to meet the future battle field challenges. PTI KND CK