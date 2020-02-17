CDS Rawat's Big Announcement: 2-5 Theatre Commands By 2022, Peninsular Command Incoming

In a big announcement made by the Chief of Defence Staff, India will be aiming to set-up two to five theatre commands in the coming years and will be looking to roll them out by 2022. Theatre command is the military structure wherein all the assets of the army, the air force and the navy are integrated for better coordination during the time of the war. During the theatre of war, all the three services are under the operational control of a three-star general. He also announced a Peninsular command.

Theatre Command

At the moment, India has an operational theatre command only in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A theatre command places the resources of all forces at the command of a senior military commander. The US and China forces already work under the control of theatre commands.

Read: Union Budget 2020: CDS Bipin Rawat talks about 'prioritising pension management'

CDS on implementation of theatre command

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, while announcing the introduction of theatre commands said, “We may have a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre, but the shape would be finalised later. We are also working on separate joint commands for logistics and training. The Military theatre commands are planned to be rolled out by the year 2022. The shape of different theatre commands would be clear after the studies to be ordered in this regard are completed.”

Apart from theatre command, the CDS also said that the country will have a Peninsula command as well. This Peninsula command will integrate the Navy’s Eastern and Western Command under it. As per CDS, “The area of the Command is planned to start from Sir Creek area in west and Sunderbans in east and downwards”.

Read: CDS Bipin Rawat plans to create air defence, logistics & peninsula theatre commands

China's Western Theatre Command

As per a report by the Pentagon, China is rapidly modernising its warfare capabilities. The 4,057 km long line of actual control is guarded by the Western Theatre Command in China.

Read: CDS Bipin Rawat confirms Air Defence Command to be headed by an Air Force (IAF) officer

Read: Newly appointed CDS General Bipin Rawat briefs media