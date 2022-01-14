CDS Rawat's Chopper Crashed Due To Entry Into Clouds, Controlled Flight Into Terrain: IAF

In a major development in connection with the tragic IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8 which killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, Group Captain Varun Singh and 11 other military personnel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday has announced that the tri-services court of inquiry has submitted its preliminary findings, ruling out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident. The inquiry team has found that the reason for the accident was the chopper's entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions. The tri-services inquiry report headed by IAF Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, was submitted to the government on December 31.

'Crash due to controlled flight into terrain'

In an official statement, the IAF informed, "The Tri-Services Court of Inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 accident on 08 Dec 21 has submitted its preliminary findings. The inquiry team analysed the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder besides questioning all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident."

It added, "The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident. The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain. Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed."

India loses CDS Rawat in IAF helicopter crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with 12 other officers died in an IAF helicopter crash while they were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture later in the day. The communication with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper was lost 7 minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, only a few minutes away from the destination. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had briefed both Houses of Parliament that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12:08 p.m, barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing. In a span of a few minutes, the Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk.