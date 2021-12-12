CDS Rawat's Last Message, Recorded A Day Before Demise, Played At Swarnim Vijay Parv Event

On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' on December 12, late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded video message was played at the inaugural event at India Gate lawns in Delhi. Sources informed that the video was recorded on December 7, a day prior to the horrific IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor. Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was present at the event started his address by recalling General Bipin Rawat's valour and revealed that he was 'missing' his presence.

In General Rawat's last video message, the late top-most Indian Army officer said, "On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Parv, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all brave soldiers. We are commemorating 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war; I remember the valour of the Indian Armed Forces and I pay my tribute to the sacrifice of Bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. It is a matter of immense pride that various programmes and events will be organised at India Gate between December 12 to 14 to reminiscence the valour and sacrifice of brave Indian soldiers. I invite you to celebrate the occasion by marking Swarnim Vijay Parv."

"Apni sena par hai humein garv, aao milke manaye hum yeh parv (we are proud of Indian Armed Forces, so we should celebrate teh day)," CDS Rawat concluded.

CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away in chopper crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and DWWA President Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 others died in an IAF helicopter crash when the 63-year-old Rawat and staff were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM on Wednesday. All communications with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were lost just minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In fact, the crash took place only 7-8 minutes away from the destination - Wellington.

The lone survivor, IAF's Wing Commander Varun Singh, is currently battling for his life at Command hospital in Bengaluru after being airlifted from Sulur air base after being briefly treated at the military hospital in Welllington.