CDS Regularises Absence Of Military Personnel On Account Of Lockdown Measures

The Department of Military Affairs has regularised the absence period of the defence personnel who were absent from work due to the lockdown measures announced by the government in March onwards. The letter issued on Monday has been addressed to the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

A letter issued by the Department of Military Affairs headed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat stated that Personnel are permitted to utilise fastest available means of travel as per their entitled class and mode of transport.

"I am directed to convey the sanction of the President to regularise the absence period on account of lockdown due to orders of Government of India or services headquarters on account of anti-COVID measures as Special Casual Leave in respect of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel," the letter read.

"Personnel are permitted to utilise fastest available means of travel as per their entitled class and mode of transport, so as to return to their units at the earliest post the lifting of lockdown," the letter added.

The defence forces had asked their personnel on leave to stay put wherever they were till the time lockdown measures were lifted. During this period, some of the personnel spent more than their entire leave period at their respective locations.

While regularising their leaves as special casual leave, the DMA clarified that the special casual leave period shall not have any impact on the personnel's current leave entitlement and permissible service.

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, Addressing a press briefing, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health revealed, "The country’s recovery rate is steadily increasing. Yesterday, 3708 people have got recovered. Till now, 95,527 COVID19 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is now 48.07%. The comparison should be in relation to the country’s population. If we check 14 nations whose population is equivalent to that of India, they have reported 22.5% more cases and 55.2 times deaths than India. The country’s fatality rate is 2.82%, one of the lowest in the world. The fatality rate in the world is 6.13%. While the case fatality rate per lakh population is 4.9, in India it is 0.41%."

He added, "38% of the COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the 60-74 age group which constitutes 8% of the population. 12% of the COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the above 75 age group which constitutes 2% of the population. Our 10% of the population has accounted for 50% of COVID-19 deaths. 73% of the COVID-19 deaths in India are linked to co-morbidities."

(Image credits: PTI)