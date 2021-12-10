CDS Travelled By Chopper Due To Clear Weather; Carcade Was On Standby At Airbase: Sources

On Thursday, sources told Republic TV that CDS General Bipin Rawat travelled to Wellington by the IAF helicopter as the weather at Coonoor was clear. As per the details emerging after the completion of the first round of the investigation, a carcade was also on standby at the Sulur Air Base to deal with the contingency of rough weather. Moreover, sources indicated that the chopper might have crashed into a hill as the spread of the wreckage is wide.

Earlier in the day, sources revealed that the helicopter had announced its descent in 7-8 minutes in its last communication to the Sulur Air Base but did not make a distress call. A total of 13 persons including the Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash. The tri-services team investigating this incident is focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident.

Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament on the IAF helicopter crash that claimed 13 lives. He explained that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Explaining the sequence of events, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, "The Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 AM yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 PM. Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 PM. Subsequently, few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames. Rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to recover the survivors from the crash site."

The lone survivor- Group Captain Varun Singh who was initially admitted to the Military Hospital at Wellington and shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday remains in a critical condition. The black box comprising the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder of the helicopter was recovered from the crash site. The cremation of the CDS and his wife will be held at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment today.