CDSCO Expert Panel Recommends Study On Mixing Covaxin, Covishield Doses

An expert panel for the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has given a nod on July 29 to conduct studies on mixing doses of the COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. The approval also includes analysis of the mixed doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and a nasal vaccine candidate, as well as the trial of the Biological E's COVID-19 jabs for the kids. The application for the dosage mixing regime study for India’s domestically manufactured Covishield and Covaxin was submitted to the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, and the expert panel has asked the CMC to perform the clinical trials for the same.

"The expert committee after detailed deliberations recommended granting permission to CMC, Vellore for conducting the Phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield," PTI reported, citing the sources familiar with the development.

The study aims to find the efficacy when shots for the vaccine are mixed during the two-dose regime. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was also asked to conduct trials on the interchangeability of the Covaxin and the nasal vaccine candidate BBV154 to get the results related to the percentage of the efficacy. The expert committee asked Biological E to conduct the Phase II and III clinical trials on kids, making it the fourth vaccine maker after the Bharat Biotech, Zydus, and Novavax to get such approval.

Indian paediatrician and NITI Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul had earlier revealed that Bharat Biotech had commenced the research on the safety and efficacy of COVAXIN for children, while Zydus Cadila shared data on its pediatric trial of the ZyCoV-D vaccine. "We are also encouraging NOVAVAX, and other vaccine manufacturers to study the pediatric vaccine trial, we will facilitate it," he had told a press conference. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had revealed that results of the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are likely to be released by September.

CDSCO expert committee reviews J&J's clinical trial application

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) expert panel on Thursday also reviewed the application from the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson requesting permission for conducting the phase III trial of its single-shot COVID vaccine in India. It had also asked for the import license. J&J had asked the expert committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application soon.