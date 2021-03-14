CEA Subramanian Backs Pursuit For Growth Over Inflation Trade-off Before Key RBI Revision

On Saturday, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian has said that the country aspires to increase its dominance and self-reliance in the global economy, as at this point it requires growth even with the economic tradeoffs. Subramanian's comment comes ahead of the revision of policy framework and inflation targets by the Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI governor by March 31.

"At this juncture, we must focus on growth and when it comes to pressures for trade-offs, we must be leaning on growth," Subramanian said while addressing a virtual annual regional meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Eastern Region.

It will be the first review for RBI since it was tasked with a mandated inflation target of 4 per cent with a 2 per cent deviation either way in June 2016, when it adopted a flexible inflation targeting model.

Road to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The chief economic advisor further talked about realising ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat''- the private sector has to get back the Shubh Labh (ethical profit) and not profiteering as India intends to move out from doing business. He provided examples from healthcare studies for Auyushman Bharat where it was found that rates of the private sector hospitals were 6-7 times higher than the ones run by the government. The readmission rates in them were also higher.

Subramanian called for a change in the mindset- instead of seeking reduction across sectors, the focus should be on how to increase the PIE (Portfolio Investment Entity) of government taxes. He said the cycle of private sector investment will begin though there is a lag and in order to support the government, spending in Capital Expenditure (CapEx) is necessary. The government has already begun the investment and it will trigger private investment.

(With PTI Inputs)