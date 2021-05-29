Ceasefire At LoC Doesn't Mean Our Fight Against Terrorism Has Come To Halt: Gen Naravane

India's Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane has clarified that the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan does not mean the fight against cross-border terrorism has ended. In an interview with PTI, India's Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane also hailed the ceasefire between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and said that for the last three months it has contributed to a feeling of peace and security and it is the first step towards a long road of normalisation of ties between the two countries. However, the Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane also stated that the Pakistani Army is yet to dismantle the terror infrastructure along the LoC.

On February 25, India and Pakistan released a joint statement after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries discussed the established mechanism of hotline contact and the border situation. As per the joint statement, India and Pakistan's DGMOs reviewed the situation along the line of control (LoC) and reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings should be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation. This meeting between the DGMOs of the two countries was amid continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC.

Almost after three months of ceasefire, the Pakistan Army is yet to dismantle the terror infrastructure operation near the LoC. India's Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane outlined that the ceasefire does not mean India's fight against cross-border terrorism has come to a halt adding that the Pakistan Army has still not dismantled the terror infrastructure along the LoC.

"Ceasefire along the LoC does not mean that our fight against terrorism has come to a halt. We do not have any reasons to believe that the terror infrastructure along the LoC has been dismantled by the Pakistan Army. Whether it is their inability or unwillingness, both are equally dangerous and concerning, especially seen in the light of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan," the Army chief said, referring to the Biden administration's decision to pull out American troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Referring to the ceasefire, Gen Naravane said there was not a single incident of cross-border firing by the two armies after the pact came into effect though there was an incident involving the Pakistani Rangers in the Jammu sector.

"This year, we have seen a drastic reduction in the violence levels in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces and other government agencies are working in sync to maintain pressure on terror groups and squeeze out the logistics support," he said.

"Consistency in a reduction in infiltration attempts and terrorist incidents in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will go a long way in assuring us of Pakistani intent to foster good neighbourly relations with us," Gen Naravane added.

As the India-Pakistan ceasefire continues, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday, highlighted that cross-border terrorism had been the issue since partition in 1947. In a conversation with former US National Security Advisor General HR McMaster, Jaishankar said that the two neighbours will have to find a way to co-exist while calling the ceasefire a 'good step'. Jaishankar is on a 5-day trip to the US to hold talks on vaccine import, QUAD, defence ties, trade relations etc.

Days after the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for India to 'bury the past and move forward' as the peace between the two neighbours would help to 'unlock' the potential of South and Central Asia. However, Pakistan backtracked maintaining that no talks can be held with India till Article 370 is restored. he said, "I hear many times that Pakistan has started talks with India. I want to make it very clear. Until India reverses its decisions taken regarding Kashmir including statehood on August 5, the Pakistan government will not talk with India."

