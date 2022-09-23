CEC Holds Meetings With HP Chief Secy, DGP To Review Preparedness For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Friday held a meeting with Himachal Pradesh’s top bureaucrat and police chief to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Kumar and Pandey had on Thursday arrived here on a three-day visit to the state, a press note issued by the state election office stated.

The top officials of the poll panel met Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu to review the poll preparedness. They also held a review meeting with the nodal officers of the state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), it said.

Later, the EC officials met all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs), the statement said.

During the meeting, the DCs and SPs also gave a detailed presentation about the measures to be adopted and steps taken to ensure smooth conduct of elections in the state, it said.

Kumar and Pandey also held a meeting with the law enforcement agencies with regard to various modalities to be adopted for the conduct of fair and inducement-free elections in the state, it said.

Representatives of various political parties also met the Election Commission officials.

The CEC and EC launched a chatbot – ‘Voter Saathi’ and an online election quiz for voter awareness developed by the CEO Office, Himachal Pradesh. The quiz will start from September 23 and end on October 10. The first three winners of the quiz will be given cash prize.

The commission also launched an agenda for the Gram Sabha's to be read during the Gram Sabha meeting as part of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.

