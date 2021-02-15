CEC Sunil Arora Says, Election Officials On Duty To Be Treated As Frontline Workers

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Sunday that officials who will be on duty during the state elections will also get the same treatment as frontline workers.

While speaking to the media, the CEC said, "On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Union Health Ministry had issued orders that all officials on election duty would be treated as frontline workers and would be vaccinated on priority."

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Arora also informed that the number of voters in polling booths would be reduced. He said, "apart from 25,000 booths, there would be additional booths of 15,000 in Kerala taking into account the Covid-19 situation in the state.’’

Polling teams will also be provided with COVID-19 kits and districts like Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, which are some of the hotspots as per Ministry of Home Affairs. These places are expected to have a deployment of additional forces and other needed arrangements implemented in advance.

He also said Kerala has a history of high polling percentage due to high literacy and awareness and the EC would consider extending voting hours for COVID-19 patients. "We will also consider extending the voting hours so that the COVID-19 patients can exercise their right under the supervision of the health authorities,"

Malappuram & assembly election to be held simultaneously

The election to Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after the resignation of IUML MP Kunhalikutty, will be held simultaneously with the coming Assembly polls, the EC said here on Sunday. The polls are due to be held in April-May. "We will take into consideration the suggestions put forward by various political parties to schedule the dates, keeping in view the local festivals of Vishu, Easter and Ramadan. The request of the parties to conduct the election in a single-phase manner will also be considered," Arora said. On Saturday, various political parties met the EC and submitted recommendations and suggestions with regard to the conduct of the state Assembly polls.

