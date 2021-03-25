CEC Arora Says Over 300 Observers Monitoring Poll-bound States; Being Monitored Themselves

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday said that the Election Commission is closely monitoring the observers in poll-bound states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Union Territory of Puducherry. 209 general observers, 55 police observers, and 85 expenditure observers have been appointed for the assembly elections for all the phases.

While addressing the press, CEC Arora said, "We were informed of a general observer's inappropriate behaviour. He was removed on March 22. We have also decided to suspend him and a chargesheet will be filed. Even observers are being observed closely."

He added, "The commission has decided that webcasting will be done at least in 50 percent polling stations including in all 'medical and vulnerable' polling stations."

The Election Commission had announced that it will deploy at least 684 companies of CAPF in 10,288 booths spread in about 7,034 premises in five districts to ensure safe and secure polling in West Bengal during the first phase. The EC officials are currently on a visit to WB.

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. As per the eight phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)