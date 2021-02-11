CEC To Extend Voting By One Hour For Tamil Nadu Polls; Will Announce Election Dates Soon

Speaking to the media after reviewing poll preparedness for two days in Chennai, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the Commission is bound to conduct free, fair, COVID, and inducement- free elections in the country and has also announced that polling hours will be extended by one hour.

He announced the decision to extend poll hours by one hour, and said, "Some parties requested polling hrs to be extended - we have decided to extend polling hrs by 1 hr. Exactly when we announce the dates, those timings also will be announced."

He further announced, "We'll start local language, first English and national language, but we'll keep going to vernacular language and try to do our best in the same."

Arora added, "In Tamil Nadu, we'll end up sending two special expenditure observers and one more for overall guidance for TN and Kerala." The CEC also announced that the Kanyakumari elections will also be held along with the Tamil Nadu elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaigns. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is allied with the AIADMK and is said to be in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance though the party faces its own split on account of the release of Sasikala from jail. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons. Puducherry will also go to polls at the same time and there is trouble in the Congress-DMK alliance as the Stalin-led party has announced its own CM face.

